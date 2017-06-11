Sector needs hotels

/ Front page / News

THERE needs to be more hotel developments to cater for the growing number of tourist arrivals, says Fiji Hotels and Tourism Association (FHTA) president Dixon Seeto.

After the FHTA annual general meeting on Friday night, Mr Seeto said they noted investment in this sector "seems to have slowed down in recent years".

"I think that is something that we need to look at very quickly because while Fiji Airways is looking at refleeting, and getting larger aircrafts, we should also likewise match that increased capacity and with increased inventory on the ground," he said.

"A holiday is made up of two main parts, the air access and the hotels or resorts.

"This two must match. You can't have more of one and less of the other.

"They need to go hand in hand and so that is something I think we would like to see happen."

He added this would be part of the Association's recommendations to the Tourism Ministry for consideration prior to the next budget announcement.

The association is also looking forward to the release of the tourism master plan designed to deliver and carry out the industry's objectives for the next five to 10 years.