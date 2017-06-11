Youth voters step up

/ Front page / News

INTEREST among youths to vote in the upcoming general election has grown with the Fijian Elections Office registering 16,118 people so far between the ages of 18-20 years.

During a media briefing yesterday, Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem said his office had noted an increase in young voters who had registered to vote.

Since the launch of the nationwide voter registration drive on May 22, the Fijian Elections Office had registered 605, 997 voters so far.

"We are also out in full force in the islands and the Lau trip is still going on. There is a massive response from the Lau Group from all Fijians," Mr Saneem said.

"The target for the Fijian Elections Office is about 610,000.

"This is based on our estimates and of course the census in September is going to clarify the figures, but that is the number we are looking at for the next general election as the total number of voters."

Mr Saneem said the team from his office would be out in the field to meet with voters in the next few weeks to advocate and educate Fijians on their understanding about the electoral system as well as encourage them to obtain their details from the national register voter display.

People's Democratic Party leader Lynda Tabuya said the participation of young people in politics was increasing as the country prepared for the 2018 polls.

Ms Tabuya said the party would target young people to apply as candidates when it rolled out its expression of interest for candidates next month.

The nationwide voter registration drive will end on July 1.