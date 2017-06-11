Pearl farming an asset

/ Front page / News

THE World Jewellery Confederation (CIBJO) has revealed at the United Nations World Ocean Conference that the pearl farm is an asset which could be renewed and sustained.

CIBJO president Dr Gaetano Cavalieri who joined the high-level delegation from Fiji, told the world-class meeting that the pearl industry could act as a source of sustainable economic and social opportunity.

A release from CIBJO said the organisation had started work with local pearl producer and chairman of the Fiji Pearl Association, Justin Hunter in formulating a plan for the development of a national, community-based, pearl farming industry.

"This will enhance the effectiveness of locally managed marine areas, integrated coastal management and land and sea management programs," Dr Cavalieri said.

"It will also create a meaningful employment and income-generating opportunities for communities involved in pearl farming.

"The public private partnership that is being proposed in Fiji is an example of what a successful pearl industry can aspire to achieve. It offers the promise of building an industry, from the grassroots up, founded on a sustainable and valuable product that is supported by responsible and sustainable environmental practices."

Dr Cavalieri said this would in turn generate sustainable economic and social opportunities for the country and its inhabitants.

"The Fijian plan proposes the development of community-owned pearl farms, which will become the stewards of the oceans, while providing opportunities for coastal villages, and especially for women and young people," he said.

"The Fijian pearl oyster is officially classified as an indicator species and is well known to be environmentally sensitive. Any decline in water quality has a direct impact on the oyster's health, reducing the quality of the pearl."