Fiji Time: 12:42 PM on Sunday 11 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Yoga session promotes healthy living

Litia Cava
Sunday, June 11, 2017

WITH an aim to raise awareness on individual wellbeing and health, the Indian High Commission hosted an early morning precursor yoga session at Albert Park in Suva yesterday.

The event is a lead-up to the International Yoga Day, which will be celebrated on June 21.

About 50 people took part in the early morning activity, which boasts a lot of health benefits.

According to the Indian High Commission, the program helped create awareness about the effects of yoga on a person's health.

The theme for the 2017 International Yoga Day celebration is "Yoga for Health".

Yoga is a combination of the rectification of breathing, schedule, diet and practice. It is considered to be an ancient art.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.66140.6424
JPY 54.503751.5037
GBP 0.37670.3687
EUR 0.43660.4246
NZD 0.68530.6523
AUD 0.65200.6270
USD 0.49170.4747

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 09th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Rainima scoops Miss World Fiji title
  2. Mighty game
  3. Bible and VKB survive inferno as building goes up in flames
  4. Patrol nabs poachers
  5. Positive messages for mental health
  6. Vital action
  7. High school student among burglary suspects
  8. Love for the home
  9. Sector needs hotels
  10. Pearl farming an asset

Top Stories this Week

  1. Dead policeman identified Saturday (10 Jun)
  2. $12.5m write-off Thursday (08 Jun)
  3. 'Monster' Vatubua scores first for family Monday (05 Jun)
  4. Navy divers to detonate explosives Thursday (08 Jun)
  5. Navy divers in Dawasamu Wednesday (07 Jun)
  6. Devos savours rugby exprience with Fijian champion Nadroga Monday (05 Jun)
  7. Fijians safe after attack Tuesday (06 Jun)
  8. Lovebirds on honeymoon Saturday (10 Jun)
  9. Four-year suspension Thursday (08 Jun)
  10. Serevi stands by Baber Wednesday (07 Jun)