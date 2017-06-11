Yoga session promotes healthy living

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image A yoga session organised by the Indian High Commission in Suva yesterday. Picture ATU RASEA

WITH an aim to raise awareness on individual wellbeing and health, the Indian High Commission hosted an early morning precursor yoga session at Albert Park in Suva yesterday.

The event is a lead-up to the International Yoga Day, which will be celebrated on June 21.

About 50 people took part in the early morning activity, which boasts a lot of health benefits.

According to the Indian High Commission, the program helped create awareness about the effects of yoga on a person's health.

The theme for the 2017 International Yoga Day celebration is "Yoga for Health".

Yoga is a combination of the rectification of breathing, schedule, diet and practice. It is considered to be an ancient art.