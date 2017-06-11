Vital action

/ Front page / News

THE incoming president of COP23, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, has called on the 193 member states of the United Nations to strongly action measures that will begin the reversal of the decline of the ocean's health in the world.

Mr Bainimarama's comments followed the end of the five-day United Nations Ocean Conference in New York yesterday, which was co-chaired by Fiji and Sweden.

While the 193 member states of the UN had unanimously agreed to implement measures that would improve the ocean's health, the prime minister said the outcome document, together with more than 1300 commitments to action, marked a breakthrough in the global approach to the management and conservation of the ocean.

Mr Bainimarama said 44 per cent of the commitments came from governments, 19 per cent from NGOs , 9 per cent from UN entities and 6 per cent from the private sector.

"The North Atlantic is the ocean basin with the most commitments so far, followed by my own region — the South Pacific," Mr Bainimarama said.

"Across the targets, marine ecosystems have the most commitments followed by pollution and scientific knowledge and research.

"Even after the conference closes, the register will remain open. So I urge the world to keep those commitments coming in."

Mr Bainimarama also urged member states that COP23 would still be an important opportunity for the world to reaffirm its commitment to the Paris Agreement.

"Because there is one fundamental truth above all others. That we cannot improve the quality of our oceans without addressing the threat of climate change. The two are interlinked. Indivisible," Mr Bainimarama said.

He also stated he was encouraged by the outcome of the six partnership dialogue last week,

"It underlined the critical importance of a partnership of governments, civil society, the scientific and academic communities and the private sector all working together on a holistic approach to our oceans," the prime minister said.

Mr Bainimarama said when Fiji assumes its presidency at COP23, it would carry out the mandate on behalf of every person on earth, and especially those in vulnerable countries the world over.

"The wonderful thing is that so much of America remains standing shoulder-to-shoulder with us in support of decisive climate action," he said.

"But COP23 will still be an important opportunity for the world to reaffirm its commitment to the Paris Agreement and I appeal to you all for your support."

Mr Bainimarama also acknowledged the support of leaders from around the world, the president of the General Assembly and the UN staff for the effort invested which would lead to the success of the conference.