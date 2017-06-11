Fiji Time: 12:42 PM on Sunday 11 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Rainima scoops Miss World Fiji title

Litia Cava
Sunday, June 11, 2017

HER affectious smile and charismatic personality won the hearts of the judges and Nanise Rainima had more reasons to smile as she was crowned Miss World Fiji 2017 at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva last night.

Ms Rainima, a former Miss Hibiscus and Miss Fiji, also took out the Miss Photogenic title and stood out from the 12 finallists to take over the reigns from Miss World Fiji 2016 Pooja Priyanka.

Ms Rainima said it was an honour and a great responsibility to represent Fiji at the international event.

Loami Vuibau was crowned First Princess and top model, Sheenal Swastika won Miss Multimedia and Akanisi Nawa took out the best talent award.

She will represent Fiji at the 66th Miss World Pageant in China later this year.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.66140.6424
JPY 54.503751.5037
GBP 0.37670.3687
EUR 0.43660.4246
NZD 0.68530.6523
AUD 0.65200.6270
USD 0.49170.4747

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 09th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Rainima scoops Miss World Fiji title
  2. Mighty game
  3. Bible and VKB survive inferno as building goes up in flames
  4. Patrol nabs poachers
  5. Positive messages for mental health
  6. Vital action
  7. High school student among burglary suspects
  8. Love for the home
  9. Sector needs hotels
  10. Pearl farming an asset

Top Stories this Week

  1. Dead policeman identified Saturday (10 Jun)
  2. $12.5m write-off Thursday (08 Jun)
  3. 'Monster' Vatubua scores first for family Monday (05 Jun)
  4. Navy divers to detonate explosives Thursday (08 Jun)
  5. Navy divers in Dawasamu Wednesday (07 Jun)
  6. Devos savours rugby exprience with Fijian champion Nadroga Monday (05 Jun)
  7. Fijians safe after attack Tuesday (06 Jun)
  8. Lovebirds on honeymoon Saturday (10 Jun)
  9. Four-year suspension Thursday (08 Jun)
  10. Serevi stands by Baber Wednesday (07 Jun)