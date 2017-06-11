Rainima scoops Miss World Fiji title

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Nanise Rainima was all smiles after she was crowned Miss World Fiji at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva last night. Picture: ATU RASEA

HER affectious smile and charismatic personality won the hearts of the judges and Nanise Rainima had more reasons to smile as she was crowned Miss World Fiji 2017 at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva last night.

Ms Rainima, a former Miss Hibiscus and Miss Fiji, also took out the Miss Photogenic title and stood out from the 12 finallists to take over the reigns from Miss World Fiji 2016 Pooja Priyanka.

Ms Rainima said it was an honour and a great responsibility to represent Fiji at the international event.

Loami Vuibau was crowned First Princess and top model, Sheenal Swastika won Miss Multimedia and Akanisi Nawa took out the best talent award.

She will represent Fiji at the 66th Miss World Pageant in China later this year.