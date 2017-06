/ Front page / News

Update: 8:35PM MISS World Fiji contestant Nanise Rainima has been awarded the Miss Photogenic award tonight at the GPH in Suva.

This is part of the preliminary awards that were announced minutes ago.

The top model award went to Loame Vuibau.

Miss Multimedia went to Sheenal Swastika and best talent was won by Akanisi Nawa.

The crowning of Miss World Fiji 2017 will be announced shortly.