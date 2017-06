/ Front page / News

Update: 8:26PM MISS Nasinu Town Council Hally Qaqa was tonight crowned Miss Sinu 2017 at the Valelevu grounds.

Miss Daulomani Hire Vinaina Vakadewatabua was first runner up, and second runner up was Miss Public Rental Board Laisani Sepo.

Miss Nasinu Town Council also won the best talent and the research awards.

Read detailed report in tomorrow's edition of The Fiji Times.