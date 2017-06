/ Front page / News

Update: 8:14PM OVALAU rugby team defeated Nasinu 19-16 in the Vodafone Vanua Challenge competition at the Fiji National University ground in Valelevu this afternoon.

Both the sides were locked at 16-all late into the second half.

Ovalau full back Paula Gonerogo kicked the penalty in the 75th minute of the match to give Ovalau their win over host Nasinu.