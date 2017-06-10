Fiji Time: 5:33 PM on Saturday 10 June

Athletics Fiji: Hope to field many quality athletes

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Saturday, June 10, 2017

Update: 4:37PM ATHLETICS Fiji hopes to field as many quality athletes as they possibly can in the upcoming 2017 Oceania Athletics Area Championship.

The competition is expected to begin on June 28 to June 30 at the ANZ Stadium, Laucala Bay, Suva.

Chief development officer Joseph Rodan Jnr said it would be ideal for them to field as many athletes as they could.

"It's ideal because it's here in Fiji. It costs us nothing or next to nothing because we don't have to spend money on airfares to send people overseas to get this kind of exposure," Rodan Jnr said. 

"So from a development point of view, that is what we are intending to do."

He said they would not be giving positions in the team to just anybody.

"It is not a position that will be handed to anybody on a silver platter. After all, it's a Fiji rep role."








