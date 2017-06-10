Solomon Islands surrender weapons; amnesty closed

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:25PM A TOTAL of 18 firearms and more than 2800 round of ammunitions have been surrendered to the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force.

This as the Solomon Islands government announced the closure of the 2017 Firearms Amnesty on Thursday night (June 9).

Commissioner of Police Mathew Varley said the munition consisted of:

- Two SR88 rifles, likely to be former police weapons stolen in the Tension era;

- One pump action shot gun;

- Several .22 calibre bolt action rifles;

- Several home-made or modified weapons;

- Two handguns, including one pistol and one WW II revolver; and

- Two machine gun frames and barrels from WWII.

Commissioner Varley said a portion of the rounds of ammunition were old and likely to be from the WWII era, however, hundreds of rounds of live and workable ammunition were also surrendered.

"These items are all now safely stored in the custody of the RSIPF. This is the government's final amnesty, there will be no leniency for persons found with illegal firearms after 9 June," he said in a statement from the Force.

"Anyone found now with firearms will be arrested and charged for illegal possession of firearms."

Commissioner Varley thanked those who handed in their weapons and the stakeholders who worked alongside police to encourage others to do the same.

He said their officers had conducted dozens of engagement talks and visits to communities and villages right across Solomon Islands.

"We are grateful for the courage and honesty shown by community groups and leaders who worked with us to progress this amnesty.

"We thank those who turned in the guns. Each gun and bullet handed in has made Solomon Islands a safer place."

The Government and RSIPF will announce details about the destruction of the firearms soon.