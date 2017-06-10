Fiji Time: 5:33 PM on Saturday 10 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Expect showers to midnight tomorrow

TIMOCI VULA
Saturday, June 10, 2017

Update: 4:15PM PEOPLE in southern Viti Levu, nearby smaller islands and those in the eastern parts and interior of the larger islands are advised to prepare for afternoon or evening showers from now until midnight tomorrow.

The national weather forecasting centre in Nadi has forecast a weak trough of low pressure that remained just to the West of the country.

The forecast to midnight tomorrow includes cloudy period with some showers over Kadavu, Lomaiviti and southern Lau, the eastern parts and the interior of the larger islands.

Elsewhere, the centre has forecast similar cloudy periods with afternoon or evening showers.

However, it reported showers easing and clearing from the West later today.

For Monday, there is a forecast of cloudy periods with some showers over the eastern parts and the interior of the larger islands, and elsewhere mainly fine and cool nights.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.66140.6424
JPY 54.503751.5037
GBP 0.37670.3687
EUR 0.43660.4246
NZD 0.68530.6523
AUD 0.65200.6270
USD 0.49170.4747

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 09th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Dead policeman identified
  2. Lovebirds on honeymoon
  3. Navy, police dispose of explosives chest, villagers confirm
  4. Report refuted
  5. Priyanka to pass the baton
  6. PM makes plea
  7. Hollywood stars shoot movie here
  8. Let the people elect
  9. Test for Fiji Residents
  10. McKee says Fiji can do it

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'Silent tears' Sunday (04 Jun)
  2. 'Monster' Vatubua scores first for family Monday (05 Jun)
  3. $12.5m write-off Thursday (08 Jun)
  4. Unknown mana of Soso Sunday (04 Jun)
  5. Couple's duty of care Sunday (04 Jun)
  6. Navy divers to detonate explosives Thursday (08 Jun)
  7. Navy divers in Dawasamu Wednesday (07 Jun)
  8. Coconut crabs at risk Sunday (04 Jun)
  9. Devos savours rugby exprience with Fijian champion Nadroga Monday (05 Jun)
  10. Fijians safe after attack Tuesday (06 Jun)