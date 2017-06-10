Expect showers to midnight tomorrow

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:15PM PEOPLE in southern Viti Levu, nearby smaller islands and those in the eastern parts and interior of the larger islands are advised to prepare for afternoon or evening showers from now until midnight tomorrow.

The national weather forecasting centre in Nadi has forecast a weak trough of low pressure that remained just to the West of the country.

The forecast to midnight tomorrow includes cloudy period with some showers over Kadavu, Lomaiviti and southern Lau, the eastern parts and the interior of the larger islands.

Elsewhere, the centre has forecast similar cloudy periods with afternoon or evening showers.

However, it reported showers easing and clearing from the West later today.

For Monday, there is a forecast of cloudy periods with some showers over the eastern parts and the interior of the larger islands, and elsewhere mainly fine and cool nights.