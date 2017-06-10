Fiji Time: 5:33 PM on Saturday 10 June

Netball: Suva Primary targets clean sweep

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Saturday, June 10, 2017

Update: 3:49PM THE Suva Primary School Netball teams will be looking to make a clean sweep in this year's Fiji Primary School Inter District Netball competition.

Suva Primary Schools Netball president Elenoa Vadei said the national IDC was expected to start on August 13.

"We are hoping to get all the trophies. Last year we fell short of one when we lost out in the Under 14 grades," Mr Vadei said. 

"It was the same case the year before but this year, we are looking to change that."

She added that schools in Suva had shown a lot of interest and their competition were becoming tougher.








