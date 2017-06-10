Fiji Rugby secures international kit partnership

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:20PM THE Fiji Rugby Union (FRU) announced the confirmation of its new kit partnership with International Sports Clothing (ISC) in Melbourne, Australia, yesterday.

FRU refers to the confirmation as a milestone achievement and the announcement also officially ends arrangements with their former kit supplier Beyond Limits Known (BLK).

FRU chairman Commander Francis Kean said it was another achievement for them as a board endeavouring in moving rugby in Fiji forward and into professionalism.

"We are excited to partner with ISC. They are well known in Rugby League, Super League and AFL but we are the first rugby union team to partner with them (ISC)," Kean said.

He acknowledged and thanked Velocity Brand Management (VBM) for going through the process for FRU until the announcement on Friday.

FRU stated that fans would now be able to purchase official Fiji Team kits.