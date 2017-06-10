Fiji Time: 5:33 PM on Saturday 10 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fiji youths protest mental health stigma

LITIA CAVA
Saturday, June 10, 2017

Update: 3:09PM VOLUNTEERS of the NGO Youth Champs 4 Mental Health took to the streets of Suva today with placards reading messages promoting the eradication of stigma surrounding mental illness.

The 24-hour street campaign aims to change the mindset of people who consider mental health patients differently.

The volunteers placed duct tape over their mouth in a sign of protest against the general perception that psychiatric survivors and those that lived with mental illness.

YC4MH vice president Maxine Tuwila said the campaign was mainly focused on people living with mental illness on the streets.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.66140.6424
JPY 54.503751.5037
GBP 0.37670.3687
EUR 0.43660.4246
NZD 0.68530.6523
AUD 0.65200.6270
USD 0.49170.4747

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 09th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Dead policeman identified
  2. Lovebirds on honeymoon
  3. Navy, police dispose of explosives chest, villagers confirm
  4. Report refuted
  5. Priyanka to pass the baton
  6. PM makes plea
  7. Hollywood stars shoot movie here
  8. Let the people elect
  9. Test for Fiji Residents
  10. McKee says Fiji can do it

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'Silent tears' Sunday (04 Jun)
  2. 'Monster' Vatubua scores first for family Monday (05 Jun)
  3. $12.5m write-off Thursday (08 Jun)
  4. Unknown mana of Soso Sunday (04 Jun)
  5. Couple's duty of care Sunday (04 Jun)
  6. Navy divers to detonate explosives Thursday (08 Jun)
  7. Navy divers in Dawasamu Wednesday (07 Jun)
  8. Coconut crabs at risk Sunday (04 Jun)
  9. Devos savours rugby exprience with Fijian champion Nadroga Monday (05 Jun)
  10. Fijians safe after attack Tuesday (06 Jun)