Fiji youths protest mental health stigma

+ Enlarge this image A volunteer of the NGO Youth Champs with a placards reading messages sitting along the Nabukalou walkway in Suva. Picture ATU RASEA

Update: 3:09PM VOLUNTEERS of the NGO Youth Champs 4 Mental Health took to the streets of Suva today with placards reading messages promoting the eradication of stigma surrounding mental illness.

The 24-hour street campaign aims to change the mindset of people who consider mental health patients differently.

The volunteers placed duct tape over their mouth in a sign of protest against the general perception that psychiatric survivors and those that lived with mental illness.

YC4MH vice president Maxine Tuwila said the campaign was mainly focused on people living with mental illness on the streets.