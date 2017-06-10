Hard task ahead for Fiji: Gamel

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji national football coach Christophe Gamel. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 3:04PM FIJI'S national football coach Christophe Gamel said it would be a hard task for the players to win against New Caledonia on an away match tomorrow.

The side will be playing New Caledonia in the 2018 FIFA stage three Oceania qualifiers in Noumea, New Caledonia.

Fiji and New Caledonia played to a 2-all draw at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

"I am not so confident because I have lost two players through injury, (players) who should be taking those positions are not responding well in the training," he said in a statement.

"We had very less time for training and I tried to fix some problems but we will face a lot of problems there in New Caledonia."

Gamel had already lost Suva's Setareki Hughes who has dislocated his elbow while Labasa crafty mid-fielder Christopher Wasasala and Rewa's Iosefo Verevou are nursing niggling injuries.