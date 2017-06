/ Front page / News

Update: 2:46PM FIJI'S Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama will be in the North in a week's time to open the third government?s roadshow.

Commissioner Northern Jovesa Vocea said the Government would cater for all transportation expenses to take villagers to Saqani for the event.

These villages would be in the districts of Vaturova, Saqani, Tawake and Udu.

Mr Bainimarama will also open other projects in the North during his week-long visit.

The roadshow will be held in Saqani.