Women artisans count down to 2017 expo

TIMOCI VULA
Saturday, June 10, 2017

Update: 2:33PM SOME 500 rural women artisans from across Fiji are now counting down days to the much-anticipated National Women's Expo 2017 to exhibit their handicraft, contemporary items, and varieties of textiles.

A statement from the Ministry or Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation stated that capacity building training and informational sessions would also be held on the margin of the three-day exhibition.

It stated those sessions would greatly boost their involvement in national development and provide an opportunity for sustainable livelihoods.

The expo will be held from June 14-167 at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.








