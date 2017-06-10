Labasa Bridge deck repairs complete

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Works on the Labasa bridge deck has now been completed. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 2:19PM REPAIRS to the deck of the Labasa Bridge have been completed.

Work is now in progress beneath the deck to reinforce the bridge's support structure.

Fulton Hogan Hiways (FHH) Special Projects manager Eddie de Vries said despite the wet weather experienced across the country, work on the bridge deck was carried out in the expected time frame.

He said heavy rain had caused delays as well with repair works under the bridge because it involved the use of pontoons, which were taken off the water in case the river flooded.

Bridge repairs, which started in April, followed the identification of a cracked deck and steel corrosion in its concrete columns causing the outer layer of the concrete to break away from the main structure.

The Labasa Bridge is one of nine high priority bridges for the Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) that were scheduled to receive repairs in the 2016-2017 financial year.