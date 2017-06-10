Fiji Time: 5:33 PM on Saturday 10 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Labasa Bridge deck repairs complete

TIMOCI VULA
Saturday, June 10, 2017

Update: 2:19PM REPAIRS to the deck of the Labasa Bridge have been completed.

Work is now in progress beneath the deck to reinforce the bridge's support structure.

Fulton Hogan Hiways (FHH) Special Projects manager Eddie de Vries said despite the wet weather experienced across the country, work on the bridge deck was carried out in the expected time frame.

He said heavy rain had caused delays as well with repair works under the bridge because it involved the use of pontoons, which were taken off the water in case the river flooded.

Bridge repairs, which started in April, followed the identification of a cracked deck and steel corrosion in its concrete columns causing the outer layer of the concrete to break away from the main structure.

The Labasa Bridge is one of nine high priority bridges for the Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) that were scheduled to receive repairs in the 2016-2017 financial year. 








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.66140.6424
JPY 54.503751.5037
GBP 0.37670.3687
EUR 0.43660.4246
NZD 0.68530.6523
AUD 0.65200.6270
USD 0.49170.4747

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 09th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Dead policeman identified
  2. Lovebirds on honeymoon
  3. Navy, police dispose of explosives chest, villagers confirm
  4. Report refuted
  5. Priyanka to pass the baton
  6. PM makes plea
  7. Hollywood stars shoot movie here
  8. Let the people elect
  9. Test for Fiji Residents
  10. McKee says Fiji can do it

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'Silent tears' Sunday (04 Jun)
  2. 'Monster' Vatubua scores first for family Monday (05 Jun)
  3. $12.5m write-off Thursday (08 Jun)
  4. Unknown mana of Soso Sunday (04 Jun)
  5. Couple's duty of care Sunday (04 Jun)
  6. Navy divers to detonate explosives Thursday (08 Jun)
  7. Navy divers in Dawasamu Wednesday (07 Jun)
  8. Coconut crabs at risk Sunday (04 Jun)
  9. Devos savours rugby exprience with Fijian champion Nadroga Monday (05 Jun)
  10. Fijians safe after attack Tuesday (06 Jun)