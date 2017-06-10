Justice Temo congratulates women lawyers

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Women Lawyers Association members Radhika Naidu, Ana Tuiketei (standing) and (sitting from left) Sala Tamani, Wati Seeto and Laurel Vaurasi. Picture: JONA KONATACI

Update: 2:01PM THE empowerment of female lawyers was the major topic for discussion at the first Fiji Women Lawyers Association (FWLA) meeting since its recent elections.

In his address to the women lawyers, chief guest High Court judge Justice Salesi Temo congratulated them for making headway in the profession globally and locally.

Justice Temo highlighted that he had been impacted by women who taught law, and pointed out the successes of current ambassador to Geneva, the former Justice Nazhat Shameem who was the first female Director of Public Prosecution whom he pointed out was one of the nation's finest example of a woman lawyer.

He also acknowledged that the President of the Fiji Law Society was a woman.

In attendance were diverse women lawyers from academia, private sector, public sector and civil society.