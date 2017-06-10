Kaila! Star Search: Dancers raise the bar

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Joana Naqota, a participant in the Kaila Star Search, during their rehearsal at the Fiji Times training room in Suva today. Picture ATU RASEA

Update: 1:10PM EXPECT a vibrant and a unique performance from six dancers taking part at this year's Kaila! Star Search Competition.

This after former competition winner Jed Taylor decided to come on board as a dance mentor to help the dancers prepare for this year's event.

Competition coordinator Savuto Vakadewavosa said with Taylor's inclusion, the bar had been raised for the dancers to perform this year.

"We are grateful for Mr Taylor to join us at this stage. He is an established dancer who has traveled around the world. He just recently got back from Hollywood and he has given his time to mentor the dancers this year," Vakadewavosa said.

Vakadewavosa noted that there was separate program for the dancers, which included a brief visit by the dance judge and rehearsing with Taylor.