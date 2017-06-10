Fiji Time: 5:33 PM on Saturday 10 June

Kaila! Star Search: Dancers raise the bar

VISHAAL KUMAR
Saturday, June 10, 2017

Update: 1:10PM EXPECT a vibrant and a unique performance from six dancers taking part at this year's Kaila! Star Search Competition.

This after former competition winner Jed Taylor decided to come on board as a dance mentor to help the dancers prepare for this year's event.

Competition coordinator Savuto Vakadewavosa said with Taylor's inclusion, the bar had been raised for the dancers to perform this year.

"We are grateful for Mr Taylor to join us at this stage. He is an established dancer who has traveled around the world. He just recently got back from Hollywood and he has given his time to mentor the dancers this year," Vakadewavosa said.

Vakadewavosa noted that there was separate program for the dancers, which included a brief visit by the dance judge and rehearsing with Taylor. 








