Fatal accident land others in hospital

SERAFINA SILAITOGA
Saturday, June 10, 2017

Update: 11:14AM A 32-year old man of Taveuni died this morning after the vehicle he was driving veered off the road.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the accident happened at Vilamaria Settlement at about 3am.

"The victim was driving a vehicle with three others when he allegedly lost control causing it to veer off the road and went down a cliff," she said.

"The other three passengers were conveyed to the Taveuni Hospital.

"It is believed they were under the influence of alcohol, however, that will be determined during the process of investigations."

The road death toll stands at 25 compared to 22 for the same period last year.








