State to draw up oceans framework

Vishaal Kumar
Saturday, June 10, 2017

THE Government is in the process of crafting a Fijian oceans policy framework to prevent further decline to the oceans and reefs surrounding the country.

This was revealed by Acting Prime Minister and Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum at the opening of the Pacific Voices for a Global Ocean Challenge Conference in Suva on Thursday.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said sustainable ocean management was engraved into every aspect of Fiji's national development.

"We are fully committed to setting an example to the rest of the world of how a society can grow its economy and improve the lives of its people and wealth and prosperity without risking the health of the oceans. This cannot be accomplished by Government alone. It needs commitment from people because as a society we can do a lot better," he said.

"Today our oceans face risks greater than any other time recorded in history. The effects of climate change have made vast regions of our oceans unrecognisable. It is the people of the Pacific that face the greatest risk. Our future is tied to the health of our seas, so any direct threat to our oceans and marine lives is directly tied to us."

He said along with climate change, the preservation and conservation of the oceans stood at the very top of Fiji's foreign policy agenda.

"We are all aware that the most pressing threats come from industrial nations. It is mostly due to the selfish actors, our oceans have been stripped of its resources and massive amount of rubbish has been dumped into our seas killing up many plants and animals Fijians rely on to support their families."








