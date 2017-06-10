Fiji reveals MMA plan

/ Front page / News

FIJI has committed to designate the Bligh Waters and Central Viti as marine management areas (MMAs).

This was revealed at the United Nations Ocean Conference in New York by Fisheries Minister Semi Koroilavesau.

During his address, Mr Koroilavesau announced that Fiji was committed to scaling up MMAs in the country, including the Vatu-i-Ra seascape.

"The ministry is working to designate the Bligh Waters and Central Viti MMAs, spanning an area of 13,650 square kilometres," he said.

Mr Koroilavesau said the move would help protect a host of wildlife species that use the ecologically unique and bountiful Vatu-i-Ra seascape. These include migratory humpback whales that migrate from Antarctica to the area to breed, colourful vibrant corals, sharks, rays, more than 200 fish species and regionally significant seabird populations.

"A second commitment on protecting marine mammals in Fiji reinforces the commitment to gazette the Bligh Waters and Central Viti MMAs to protect and sustainably manage known humpback whale migration, breeding and calving areas."

Wildlife Conservation Society's Fiji country program director Sangeeta Mangubhai said the areas boasted a remarkably biodiverse array of species, both permanent and transient.

"The seascape provides for the plants and animals, and the plants and animals provide for the people in the form of food, livelihoods, coastal protection and reduction of climate change impacts," Ms Mangubhai said.

Among some of the other benefits provided by Vatu-i-Ra seascape are annual tourism dollars of $US22.8 million ($F41m) and fisheries valued at $US11.6m ($F21m).

There are seamounts of cultural importance, and breeding grounds for sharks, rays, turtles and a range of coral reef and pelagic fish species.