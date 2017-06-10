Fiji Time: 10:16 AM on Saturday 10 June

Villagers attain trade certificates

Luke Rawalai
Saturday, June 10, 2017

PEOPLE in rural, remote areas continue to attend trade workshops in numbers, attaining trade certificates that are expected to open doors of opportunities for them and their families.

Apart from conducting training workshops in designated training centres, Government and the Fiji National University have begun sustainable livelihood training programs in villages and communities in the Northern Division.

Speaking at the Naqere Youth Training Centre graduation last week, Minister for Youth and Sports Laisenia Tuitubou said these trainings were in line with Government's intention to make rural centres self sufficient.

Last week, 15 youths at the Naqere Training Centre graduated with certificates in basic carpentry while 36 villagers of Drekeniwai in Cakaudrove graduated with certificates in small engines repairs.








