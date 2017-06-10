Farmers go green

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Farmers from Vanua Levu after their training with the FRIENDS organisation. Picture: LUISA QIOLEVU

ORGANIC farming has attracted 400 farmers in the North who have practised such farming methods.

At a workshop organised by the Foundation for Rural Integrated Enterprises and Development (FRIEND) in Labasa on Thursday, farmers were reminded of the importance of organic farming.

"It is important that it does not perish on the way from here to Viti Levu or to the main market," said Sashi Kiran, FRIEND's director.

"So for Vanua Levu in particular with the outer islands, we have evolved processing of foods that they can do in their own communities and conduct training for farmers in villages and outer islands."

Ms Kiran encouraged farmers to sun-dry their produce so it could last long to maintain its good quality.

"Any village you will go to you'll see loads of pawpaw and bananas so we are teaching farmers on how to dry that in a very hygienic condition without using any chemicals," she sasid.

"There will be no added sugar or preservatives. but purely sun-dried food.

"We are certifying these farms so then we can have organic dry pawpaw, bananas and dry vudi into the market and if you eat any of these snacks, it's really beautiful."

Ms Kiran said if families could make their own dried fruits, it could be a healthy snack for children.

"Children are eating instant noodles and all other snacks which is unhealthy."