Fiji Time: 10:16 AM on Saturday 10 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

'Lack' of civic pride

Serafina Silaitoga
Saturday, June 10, 2017

CIVIC pride is an important element that has barely existed in communities, says Amitesh Deo, a senior consultant with Waste Recyclers (Fiji) Ltd.

Mr Deo said since Pacific leaders declared 2017 as the Pacific Year of the Ocean, a critical aspect that was apparent was the amount of pollution in the oceans, especially plastic waste.

He believes there is a serious absence of civic pride among many people.

"We all need to change our mind-set and start thinking about our natural resources and stop its abuse," he said.

"Recycling is as much about change in mind-set of people as it is about changing a used product back into something useful.

"And it must begin with policymakers. Whenever we speak of recycling, people often ask what good thing do they get from it or how much would they earn from it."

Mr Deo said words without action never help.

"Just talking about recycling will not solve the problem. We need to put enough effort in changing the mind-set of people," he said.

"A few years ago, we were involved with a few stakeholders like JICA and town councils in the West in a 3R pilot project and it was a great initiative.

"However, when the pilot projects ended, everything fell apart.

"The main reason behind this was people just did not want to be bothered with doing anything extra."

Mr Deo, also a human rights activist, said Waste Recyclers (Fiji) Ltd does collection of an extensive list of products such as cardboard, plastic, PET bottles and even wine bottles.

But, he said, doing this extensive exercise, from collection, separation and bailing to shipment of materials, did not include high returns to cover for local pick-up costs.

"We need stakeholders to come together and work with companies like Waste Recyclers (Fiji) Ltd who have been committed in reducing recyclables from ending up in creeks and streets or being buried or burnt," Mr Deo said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.66140.6424
JPY 54.503751.5037
GBP 0.37670.3687
EUR 0.43660.4246
NZD 0.68530.6523
AUD 0.65200.6270
USD 0.49170.4747

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 09th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. PM makes plea
  2. Report refuted
  3. Dead policeman identified
  4. CLARIFICATION
  5. Priyanka to pass the baton
  6. Hollywood stars shoot movie here
  7. Lovebirds on honeymoon
  8. Navy, police dispose of explosives chest, villagers confirm
  9. Let the people elect
  10. Pacific urged to redouble efforts

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'Silent tears' Sunday (04 Jun)
  2. 'Monster' Vatubua scores first for family Monday (05 Jun)
  3. Unknown mana of Soso Sunday (04 Jun)
  4. $12.5m write-off Thursday (08 Jun)
  5. Couple's duty of care Sunday (04 Jun)
  6. Navy divers to detonate explosives Thursday (08 Jun)
  7. Navy divers in Dawasamu Wednesday (07 Jun)
  8. Coconut crabs at risk Sunday (04 Jun)
  9. Devos savours rugby exprience with Fijian champion Nadroga Monday (05 Jun)
  10. Fijians safe after attack Tuesday (06 Jun)