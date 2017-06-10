'Lack' of civic pride

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image People clean up at a beach. Waste Recyclers (Fiji) senior consultant Amitesh Deo believes there is a serious absence of civic pride among many people concerning the polluting of our oceans. Picture: JONA KONATACI

CIVIC pride is an important element that has barely existed in communities, says Amitesh Deo, a senior consultant with Waste Recyclers (Fiji) Ltd.

Mr Deo said since Pacific leaders declared 2017 as the Pacific Year of the Ocean, a critical aspect that was apparent was the amount of pollution in the oceans, especially plastic waste.

He believes there is a serious absence of civic pride among many people.

"We all need to change our mind-set and start thinking about our natural resources and stop its abuse," he said.

"Recycling is as much about change in mind-set of people as it is about changing a used product back into something useful.

"And it must begin with policymakers. Whenever we speak of recycling, people often ask what good thing do they get from it or how much would they earn from it."

Mr Deo said words without action never help.

"Just talking about recycling will not solve the problem. We need to put enough effort in changing the mind-set of people," he said.

"A few years ago, we were involved with a few stakeholders like JICA and town councils in the West in a 3R pilot project and it was a great initiative.

"However, when the pilot projects ended, everything fell apart.

"The main reason behind this was people just did not want to be bothered with doing anything extra."

Mr Deo, also a human rights activist, said Waste Recyclers (Fiji) Ltd does collection of an extensive list of products such as cardboard, plastic, PET bottles and even wine bottles.

But, he said, doing this extensive exercise, from collection, separation and bailing to shipment of materials, did not include high returns to cover for local pick-up costs.

"We need stakeholders to come together and work with companies like Waste Recyclers (Fiji) Ltd who have been committed in reducing recyclables from ending up in creeks and streets or being buried or burnt," Mr Deo said.