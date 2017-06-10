Public urged to report matter

/ Front page / News

MEMBERS of the public have been urged to report any grievances against traffic police officers instead of taking it to social media.

Police director traffic, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mahesh Mishra reiterated that police had a zero tolerance against corruption and officers found committing the act would be taken to task immediately.

"We don't condone and we never leave any stone unturned in regards to these kinds of allegations," he said.

"If they see any incident or come across any corrupt practices, they have the right to report the matter rather than going on to social media and definitely at some point in time, we are branded with those allegations but if there is no evidence to substantiate their claims, we encourage them to come to the right authority and have the matter reported and investigated," SSP Mishra said.

He added police were also closely working with the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption (FICAC) to ensure that police officers were investigated if corruption allegations were levelled against them.

Meanwhile, Land Transport Authority chief executive officer Carmine Piantedosi said the authority also had strong policies and procedures within the organisation on how to deal with LTA officials caught in the act.

"Bribery and corruption against the LTA is very serious. From the board level to me and everybody in LTA, we are clear on the level of corruption, we have zero tolerance for these sorts of behaviour.

I can guarantee that going forward, our processes, our systems, and the way we investigate is very focused on making sure that those claims are quickly dealt with because they are affecting our reputation," Mr Piantedosi said.