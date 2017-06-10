Fiji Time: 10:16 AM on Saturday 10 June

Youth empowerment is imperative, says Hibiscus contestant Anaseini

Litia Cava
Saturday, June 10, 2017

FIJI Broadcasting Corporation's Miss Hibiscus contestant Anaseini Yabakivou believes that youth empowerment is imperative.

Miss FBC News, Anaseini Yabakivou, was born in Fiji but raised in New Zealand.

The family left Fiji to settle in New Zealand when she was eight years old.

She used to work as a retail manager in a shop in New Zealand but is here in Fiji for a one year break as she hopes to spend more time with her grandparents in the village.

Ms Yabakivou is originally from Muana, Toga in Rewa.

"I lived in the village for three months and I saw that a lot of my cousins were unemployed so I thought to inspire them to do something for themselves.

"So we started this group where we talk about employment and what they find to be the support in finding jobs and educating them on how to do a curriculum vitae, just simple things like that can help them create wealth for themselves."

The 25-year-old said she planned to use the festival to portray important issues and messages relating to youths.

FBC chief executive officer Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said this year's festival would be a great one as other media organisations were also taking part.

The festival will be held in August.








