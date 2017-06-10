Canecutters elope with harvest money

/ Front page / News

POLICE are investigating reports of canecutters "taking off" with advance payments from canefarmers for this season's cane harvesting jobs.

The trend of canecutters walking away with the advance payments and failing to do the job for farmers has been an issue for some farmers in Macuata.

Divisional Police Commander Northern, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Verani Nakauyaca confirmed receiving reports from farmers in Vunimoli, outside Labasa Town.

"We have received the reports and we advise all cane farmers to be aware of people they get to cut cane for them," he said.

"Only give advance pay to people you know and trust and if farmers come across this kind of situation in the future, they need to report the matter to us as early as possible."

Sugar Cane Growers Council chief executive officer Sundresh Chetty, also confirmed receiving reports.

"If canefarmers engage with a group of canecutters and pay them in advance with all the documents to prove that he has paid the cutters, then he should report the matter with us and also to Fiji Sugar Corporation field officers," he said.

"Our staff will carry out an investigation and if it is true then we can take appropriate action."

Vunimoli canefarmer Brija Nand claimed he had given a group of cutters an advance pay of $800 to cut his cane but they failed to return.

"They approached me and said they were from the nearby village and I have searched for them in the nearby village and other places near to my farm but no one knew them," he said.

Mr Nand said he would not have paid for the boys to cut his cane but then he was too old to do all that now which was why he had to pay them in advance so they could turn up.

"I thought that I would be able to trust them since they looked so desperate to get the job done but when I waited for them last week to come over and cut the cane, they never turned up," he said.