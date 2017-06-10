Fiji Time: 10:15 AM on Saturday 10 June

Unrealistic, says Clark

Kalesi Mele
Saturday, June 10, 2017

FIJI Sugar Corporation CEO Graham Clark says farmers requests for $100 per tonne of sugar cane is unrealistic.

Mr Clark said accommodating the request would mean using money they do not have.

He was responding to queries from the floor on certain political parties offering $100 per tonne cane price should they be elected into power.

Farmers had also queried if FSC had something similar to offer.

"Listen it is very simple, I am not a politician," he said.

"I don't know about Fiji politics, but I know about cane. All my life I have been in the cane industry.

"For me this noise, and I describe it as noise in the background, is not helping anybody.

"Where are you going to get a $100 from to pay the cane price? Are you going to rob somebody else, are you going to take money from health or education or somewhere else?"

Mr Clark said if farmers were committed to working with the corporation, then they would be able to create a turnaround in the industry.

"We can do it ourselves, we don't need that, we can do it ourselves.

"I am saying we need to start to do the work and we can do it together.

"I'm going forward. Those who want to come with me and go forward will succeed.

"If you want to stop, you want to go out of cane that's your choice.

"But I am telling you there is a bright future for cane in Fiji, so I am appealing to all of you who maybe thinking what is FSC going to give us, come with us on the journey and you will see."








