Focus on food items

Nasik Swami
Saturday, June 10, 2017

THE National Federation Party (NFP) says it will increase the number of basic food items to 15 from the seven if it forms government after the next general election.

Party leader Professor Biman Prasad said the country's low-income earners deserved more than the seven items.

He said all the 15 items in the food basket offered by a NFP government would be zero-rated, meaning there would be no VAT payable on them.

"The food basket of all 15 zero-rated items will be listed in our manifesto. And you will not be disappointed," he said.

Apart from this, Prof Prasad said the party would establish a national health service to look after the public health system.

"We have seen that political bureaucracy has failed," he claimed.

"The state of our health and medical services have become a blight on the nation.

"It (health care) has deteriorated to such an extent that our people have lost confidence in our health system."








