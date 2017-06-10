RFMF identifies need for civilian staff

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image From left, Republic Fiji Military Forces Director finance/logistics/accquisition Commander (Navy) Lepani Vaniqi (left) and RFMF Deputy Commander Brigadier-General Mohammed Aziz during the submission to the Public Accounts Committee. Picture: RAMA

THE Republic of Fiji Military Force (RFMF) is now working on identifying areas that seek the assistance of civilian staff.

RFMF director finance Commander Lepani Vaniqi highlighted this after the RFMF presentation to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday.

"The recruitment has been ongoing, but only for certain posts," he said.

"We are hiring two more auditors, a tender and co­n­tract officer and staff off­i­cer procurement. In te­rms of qualification, it is the standard Government qualification, but one of the biggest things that we have now with the recruitment of our new staff is the continuity of the work."

Commander Vaniqi said for this year alone, the force recruited 10 civilian staff following an evaluation.