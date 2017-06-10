Fiji Time: 10:16 AM on Saturday 10 June

Fiji Times Logo

News

RFMF identifies need for civilian staff

Litia Cava
Saturday, June 10, 2017

THE Republic of Fiji Military Force (RFMF) is now working on identifying areas that seek the assistance of civilian staff.

RFMF director finance Commander Lepani Vaniqi highlighted this after the RFMF presentation to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday.

"The recruitment has been ongoing, but only for certain posts," he said.

"We are hiring two more auditors, a tender and co­n­tract officer and staff off­i­cer procurement. In te­rms of qualification, it is the standard Government qualification, but one of the biggest things that we have now with the recruitment of our new staff is the continuity of the work."

Commander Vaniqi said for this year alone, the force recruited 10 civilian staff following an evaluation.








