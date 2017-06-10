MBHS marks 80th year

THE Marist Old Boys Association's week-long celebration to mark the 80th anniversary of Marist Brothers High School in Suva will end today.
Alumni, who now reside overseas, gathered in Fiji to celebrate a milestone in the school calendar.
The "Mobilise" program was an initiative to bring the former students together to assist the school develop a strategic plan.
MBHS principal Ben Salacakau said the school had a proud tradition to maintain and by lifting the school standards higher, the students would do justice to the many years of hardships and sacrifices the brothers faced years ago.
A family fun day will be held today.