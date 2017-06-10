MBHS marks 80th year

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Marist former scholar and magistrate Ro Alipate Mataitini takes during the Mobilise Conference at Studio 6 Apartments in Suva. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

THE Marist Old Boys Association's week-long celebration to mark the 80th anniversary of Marist Brothers High School in Suva will end today.

Alumni, who now reside overseas, gathered in Fiji to celebrate a milestone in the school calendar.

The "Mobilise" program was an initiative to bring the former students together to assist the school develop a strategic plan.

MBHS principal Ben Salacakau said the school had a proud tradition to maintain and by lifting the school standards higher, the students would do justice to the many years of hardships and sacrifices the brothers faced years ago.

A family fun day will be held today.