Fiji Time: 10:15 AM on Saturday 10 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

MBHS marks 80th year

Alisi Vucago
Saturday, June 10, 2017

THE Marist Old Boys Association's week-long celebration to mark the 80th anniversary of Marist Brothers High School in Suva will end today.

Alumni, who now reside overseas, gathered in Fiji to celebrate a milestone in the school calendar.

The "Mobilise" program was an initiative to bring the former students together to assist the school develop a strategic plan.

MBHS principal Ben Salacakau said the school had a proud tradition to maintain and by lifting the school standards higher, the students would do justice to the many years of hardships and sacrifices the brothers faced years ago.

A family fun day will be held today.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.66140.6424
JPY 54.503751.5037
GBP 0.37670.3687
EUR 0.43660.4246
NZD 0.68530.6523
AUD 0.65200.6270
USD 0.49170.4747

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 09th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. PM makes plea
  2. Report refuted
  3. Dead policeman identified
  4. CLARIFICATION
  5. Priyanka to pass the baton
  6. Hollywood stars shoot movie here
  7. Lovebirds on honeymoon
  8. Navy, police dispose of explosives chest, villagers confirm
  9. Let the people elect
  10. Pacific urged to redouble efforts

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'Silent tears' Sunday (04 Jun)
  2. 'Monster' Vatubua scores first for family Monday (05 Jun)
  3. Unknown mana of Soso Sunday (04 Jun)
  4. $12.5m write-off Thursday (08 Jun)
  5. Couple's duty of care Sunday (04 Jun)
  6. Navy divers to detonate explosives Thursday (08 Jun)
  7. Navy divers in Dawasamu Wednesday (07 Jun)
  8. Coconut crabs at risk Sunday (04 Jun)
  9. Devos savours rugby exprience with Fijian champion Nadroga Monday (05 Jun)
  10. Fijians safe after attack Tuesday (06 Jun)