Mum celebrates life

+ Enlarge this image Cancer survivor Nanise Marama at the Fiji Cancer Society office yesterday. Picture: JONA KONATACI

DISCOVERING that she was living with cervical cancer while seven months pregnant with her youngest child was the hardest obstacle that Nanise Marama had to overcome in June last year.

One year later, the 36-year-old now has a spring in her step as she celebrates life with her supportive husband and five daughters.

Ms Marama said after having a caesarean birth for her baby during the eighth month of her pregnancy, her health deteriorated and she was not able to breastfeed her newborn.

"Through the Fiji Cancer Society and the Ministry of Health and Medical Services, I was sent to India for two months to receive treatment," she said.

"I received chemotherapy and radiation in the two months I was in India.

"It was hard for me to leave my newborn child and children behind."

She said she was grateful for her husband's support in financing her newborn baby's milk through the money he made as a wheelbarrow boy in the city.

"When I came back to Fiji, I resumed my duty as a mother and my children were all happy to see me.

"My child who I had given birth to when I had cancer will be turning one next week and I thank God, I was able to come back in good health and resume my role as a mother."

Ms Marama said she had recovered from the condition she was in last year, being bedridden and reaching Stage 3B of her cancer, adding she felt much better now.

She acknowledged the Fiji Cancer Society for its continuous support in funding her children's stationery and other school supplies.

"I encourage all women out there to get pap smear tests because it only takes one day of the year," she said.

"Early detection can save your life, so get tested now."