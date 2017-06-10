Stepdad convicted

/ Front page / News

A MAN was yesterday convicted by the court for raping his stepdaughter.

The three assessors in the trial returned with a unanimous guilty opinion on the charges against the man.

The man, who is a bus driver, is charged with four counts of sexual assault and one count of rape.

He had denied all the charges at the High Court in Suva.

The incident occurred between March 19 and March 26 last year in Suva.

The court was told that the young girl had informed her mother both times of what transpired.

The man sexually abused and raped the young girl twice while she was asleep at night.

While delivering his judgment, High Court judge Justice Riyaz Hamza said he had listened to the facts of the case and he concurred with the unanimous guilty opinion of the assessors.

The sentencing and mitigation submissions will be filed by the prosecution and defence on Monday.