Dead policeman identified

Mere Naleba
Saturday, June 10, 2017

POLICE have identified the victim of the hit-and-run incident at Walu Bay in Suva last Thursday as one of their own.

Dead is 22-year-old police officer and seasoned rugby player Eroni Daugunu.

Family and friends started gathering yesterday at a relative's home in Nadera to begin funeral preparations after the positive identification of the deceased on Thursday.

Mr Daugunu's aunt Litia Daugunu-Naiteqe, said every individual who crossed paths with Mr Daugunu was saddened and shocked by his sudden demise.

Mrs Daugunu-Naiteqe said Mr Daugunu's brother was the most affected by his death because he was one of the police officers who was at the scene of the incident.

She said Mr Daugunu was unable to identify his own brother because of injuries sustained.

"He came to me to deliver his daughter's birthday invitation yesterday (Thursday). When I told him that Roni (Daugunu) was the victim of the hit-and-run incident, he didn't believe me. We had to go together to the morgue for him to see," she said.

She said family members and workmates had been looking for Mr Daugunu since last week because he did not turn up to work.

"It never crossed our minds that this could happen. We thought he was still in camp. He was such a humble person, full of life. He loved his rugby and was doing very well in that sport," she said.

Mrs Daugunu-Naiteqe said her nephew was part of the police southern rugby team which had won the match against another police team during the Commissioner's Challenge last Wednesday.

Daugunu had attended a victory celebration and that was the last time he was seen alive.








