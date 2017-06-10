Fiji Time: 10:16 AM on Saturday 10 June

Two assessors find man not guilty of rape

Litia Cava
Saturday, June 10, 2017

TWO of the three assessors in the trial of a man charged with the rape of his 16-year-old cousin found him not guilty yesterday.

The two assessors found the 27-year-old man not guilty of the two counts of rape and an alternative count of defilement while the third assessor found the man guilty at the High Court in Suva.

The alleged offences took place between November 25 and November 30, 2015, and January 1 and January 31 last year.

According to the victim, the accused came home drunk twice and then allegedly forced her into having sexual intercourse with him.

High Court judge Justice Vincent Perera will deliver his judgment on Monday.








