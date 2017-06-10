Dleaney claims contempt of court

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Hurtado. Picture: JONA KONATACI

STATE prosecution lawyer Michael Delaney yesterday claimed in court that an Australian diplomat was in contempt of court for instructing one of the witnesses not to give evidence in the retrial of Aiden Alec Hurtado.

The retrial is being held at the High Court in Suva.

Mr Hurtado is charged with importing 20.5 kilograms of cocaine when he arrived in the country on February 7, 2014.

Mr Delaney said the high commission was aware that the witness who is a police officer from Sydney, Richard Briggs, was given the court summons in May.

He said Mr Briggs was informed by the diplomat that he was under diplomatic immunity.

Mr Briggs was summoned to give the value of the cocaine in this case.

Mr Delaney said that Mr Briggs must come to court alone or with an officer from the commission to explain and state the reason behind his absence and for not following the order given by the court.

High Court judge Justice Thushara Rajasinghe has advised Mr Delaney to first confirm the work status of Mr Briggs in Fiji. And that is to find out whether he is under diplomatic immunity or not.

Justice Rajasinghe said the prosecution must first liaise with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Australian High Commission on the situation before the court can make a decision. The trial continues on Monday.