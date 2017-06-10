Navy, police dispose of explosives chest, villagers confirm

/ Front page / News

TEAMS of Fiji Navy and police divers have disposed of at least one of the chests containing explosives that were identified off the coast of Dawasamu in Tailevu two months ago.

This was confirmed by villagers in the area who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

A team from this newspaper was present in the tikina of Dawasamu yesterday and witnessed police and private vehicles carrying personnel to Nataleira Village yesterday morning.

Just before midday, boats carrying navy divers left Nataleira Village headed towards Moon Reef (Makalati) where divers began operations at different points around the reef.

It is understood that divers from the tikina of Dawasamu are also assisting the teams of Police, Navy and Army personnel that have been based at Dawasamu for the past two months

Two hours after operations at sea began there was an explosion that could be heard from the shores of Dawasamu.

Villagers in the Dawasamu area also informed this newspaper that they were under instructions from the team based in the tikina not to speak with media.

When contacted yesterday afternoon, Navy chief, Captain Humphrey Tawake said he had yet to receive an update on the issue. Republic of Fiji Military Forces Chief of Staff Ro Jone Kalouniwai said he was in Canberra and had not received information regarding the chests.

Captain Tawake had earlier said navy divers would be carrying out bomb disposal off the coast of Dawasamu and that all underwater activity within a 10-mile radius of the disposal site was prohibited.

There were seven chests found in the area believed to contain explosives from World War II.

"Now we have assumed that it is still active, that is why we are trying to keep people away from that area," Captain Tawake had said on Wednesday.

"We have calculated the blast and the amount of explosives that we are going to put on those chests and that is to show us whether the mines are active or not. There will be minimal damage to the environment."

The "explosive ordinance disposal" or bomb disposal was to take place at the coordinates 178 degrees 30.3 minutes East 17 degrees 33.3 minutes South.

The operations were to be conducted from Thursday to Saturday.

"The public is advised to stay clear of the coast of Dawasamu, Silana and nearby villages, maintaining a five-mile radius from the position indicated," the Fiji Navy said earlier this week.