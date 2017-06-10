Fiji Time: 10:16 AM on Saturday 10 June

Shark and ray conservation

Luke Rawalai
Saturday, June 10, 2017

AS part of its commitment at the UN World Ocean Conference (UNWOC), Fiji will improve the conservation and management of sharks and rays in its waters.

A report on the UNWOC website said shark and ray eco-tourism was a major contributor to the Fijian economy, generating more than $8.28m in tax revenue alone and in 2012, shark dive tourism contributed more than $86.95m. The report revealed that the objective of this voluntary commitment was to develop a comprehensive shark and ray conservation regulation that ensures sustainable population levels of sharks and rays in Fijian waters.

The report stated the regulation would set out a sustainable, long-term management plan to address the challenges of unsustainable mortality and habitat loss affecting sharks and rays in Fiji.

"Overfishing and loss of critical habitats has been identified as the major contributors to unsustainable mortality of sharks and rays, with high volumes caught in both coastal and offshore fisheries," the report stated.

"Shark diving operations operating within Fiji have recently observed a 50 per cent decline in some species of sharks. To address the challenges of unsustainable mortality and habitat loss, the Fijian Government and its partners recognise that sustainable, long-term management is required throughout our territorial waters and beyond.

"The adoption of comprehensive shark and ray conservation regulation will not only protect sharks and rays, but also help safeguard Fiji's cultural heritage."

The statement said Fiji will also continue to provide global leadership on shark and ray conservation through implementing the conservation plan.

"Fiji also has some of the most important shark nursery habitats as the Rewa Estuary, a globally significant nursery area for the endangered scalloped hammerhead shark," the release said.

The conference which ended in New York yesterday was co-chaired by Fiji and Sweden.








