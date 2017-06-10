Let the people elect

/ Front page / News

MORE people in the country prefer to have local councils run by mayors elected by the public, a recent Tebbutt-Times poll has revealed.

A majority 68 per cent across all demographic measures prefer local councils run by mayors elected by the public and just over a quarter, 26 per cent prefer to see local councils continue being run by government-appointed administrators.

In the poll conducted in May, 1044 people were asked: "At the moment, local councils are run by an administrator selected by Government. In the past, local councils were run by a mayor elected by the public.

"Imagine you were asked to give advice on this topic. Would you recommend that councils be run by an administrator appointed by Government or run by mayors elected by the public?"

In the poll conducted by internationally accredited market researcher, Tebbutt Research, five per cent of people were unsure and less than one per cent declined to answer the question.

According to the poll results, respondents identifying as iTaukei were significantly stronger in their support of elected mayors (73 per cent vs 23 per cent run by an administrator) than Fijians of Indian descent (63 per cent choosing elected mayors vs 31 per cent government-appointed administrator).

Those aged 45 years or older were more likely than average to say they did not know which option was better (10 per cent vs four per cent for other age groups), and less likely to recommend mayors elected by the public (60 per cent vs 68 per cent average).

According to the poll, more young people between the ages of 18 and 29 years prefer local councils run by mayors elected by the public.