Fiji Time: 10:16 AM on Saturday 10 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Rise in film work

Kalesi Mele
Saturday, June 10, 2017

THERE has been a significant increase in the production of high-quality movies in the country with the Government's 47 per cent tax rebate incentive.

Tourism Minister Faiyaz Koya said the increase was largely because of the Government's commitment to ensure Fiji was one of the most desired location for film-makers.

In 2016, the sector contributed 0.9 per cent to the country's GDP.

"The Government is mindful of the benefits that such a growing industry brings in terms of employment, economic activity and film tourism," said Mr Koya.

"In 2016, we had a total of 57 productions valued at $135 million that took place in Fiji. These production companies spent $43m directly into the economy and generated new economic activity levels of $120.4m."

Last year, Government paid out more than $20m in rebates to film production companies.

In the first half of 2017, a positive outlook has been projected, involving $175m worth of productions, which is a 29.6 per cent increase from last year's total production value.

"This year is going to be busier and with more quality productions scheduled for the second half of this year," said Mr Koya.

"I know Film Fiji is working hard on next year's production slate and is working with some very good quality projects."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.66140.6424
JPY 54.503751.5037
GBP 0.37670.3687
EUR 0.43660.4246
NZD 0.68530.6523
AUD 0.65200.6270
USD 0.49170.4747

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 09th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. PM makes plea
  2. Report refuted
  3. Dead policeman identified
  4. CLARIFICATION
  5. Priyanka to pass the baton
  6. Hollywood stars shoot movie here
  7. Lovebirds on honeymoon
  8. Navy, police dispose of explosives chest, villagers confirm
  9. Let the people elect
  10. Pacific urged to redouble efforts

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'Silent tears' Sunday (04 Jun)
  2. 'Monster' Vatubua scores first for family Monday (05 Jun)
  3. Unknown mana of Soso Sunday (04 Jun)
  4. $12.5m write-off Thursday (08 Jun)
  5. Couple's duty of care Sunday (04 Jun)
  6. Navy divers to detonate explosives Thursday (08 Jun)
  7. Navy divers in Dawasamu Wednesday (07 Jun)
  8. Coconut crabs at risk Sunday (04 Jun)
  9. Devos savours rugby exprience with Fijian champion Nadroga Monday (05 Jun)
  10. Fijians safe after attack Tuesday (06 Jun)