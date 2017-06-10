Rise in film work

/ Front page / News

THERE has been a significant increase in the production of high-quality movies in the country with the Government's 47 per cent tax rebate incentive.

Tourism Minister Faiyaz Koya said the increase was largely because of the Government's commitment to ensure Fiji was one of the most desired location for film-makers.

In 2016, the sector contributed 0.9 per cent to the country's GDP.

"The Government is mindful of the benefits that such a growing industry brings in terms of employment, economic activity and film tourism," said Mr Koya.

"In 2016, we had a total of 57 productions valued at $135 million that took place in Fiji. These production companies spent $43m directly into the economy and generated new economic activity levels of $120.4m."

Last year, Government paid out more than $20m in rebates to film production companies.

In the first half of 2017, a positive outlook has been projected, involving $175m worth of productions, which is a 29.6 per cent increase from last year's total production value.

"This year is going to be busier and with more quality productions scheduled for the second half of this year," said Mr Koya.

"I know Film Fiji is working hard on next year's production slate and is working with some very good quality projects."