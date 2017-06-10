Bridge closed for repairs

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Roads Authority will close the Nasau Bridge off Nadi Back Rd for maintenance tomorrow from 7am to 6pm. FRA has requested commuters to use the Nasau Meigunyah Link Rd instead.

"The temporary closure will allow for the bridge deck replacement work to take place and the Fiji Roads Authority has approval from the Fiji Sugar Corporation Nasau sector to allow public access via their cane access road as an alternative route during this time," the authority said in a statement.

Motorists in Nadi are advised to take this notice into account if planning travel to the area and to contact Fiji Roads Authority on 5720 for queries.