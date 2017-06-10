Health centre work starts

/ Front page / News

VILLAGERS of the greater Waimicia area in Ra will soon have health services readily available to them after the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Waimaro Health Centre yesterday.

Australian High Commissioner to Fiji, Margaret Twomey, joined Minister for Health and Medical Services Rosy Akbar at the ceremony yesterday.

The new health centre is a co-financed initiative between the Fijian and Australian governments and is part of Australia's pledge of $30 million to help the people of Fiji recover from the devastation of Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of the new Waimaro Health Centre, Mrs Akbar said this new development would enhance the health care accessibility for the people of Ra.

According to the 2007 Bureau of Statistics report, Ra Province has a population of about 29,000 and it is one of the fastest growing provinces in Fiji.

"As such, a development of this nature is strategic development to ensure that every Fijian is able to access the proper health care services through the fully-fledged health centre," Mrs Akbar said.