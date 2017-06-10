Hollywood stars shoot movie here

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Hollywood producer Ralph Winter (left) with Minister for Industry, Trade and Tourism Faiyaz Koya and Jesse Jensen during a break at the Audio Visual Industry Stakeholders Seminar at the Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay yesterday. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

HOLLYWOOD stars Shailene Woodley and Sam Claflin will be in the country next month to film the survival drama Adrift.

The movie is based on the true story of Tami Oldham, who, after being knocked unconscious by the largest hurricane in the history of the Pacific Ocean, awakens to find her fiancÃ© Richard Sharp badly injured, their boat in ruins and no means of communication or navigation.

Producer Ralph Winter has been in the country since last month to finalise logistics before production begins.

Mr Winter said while Fiji had beautiful scenery for a movie, they encountered difficulties with accommodation and local policies that made work slightly strenuous.

"Some of them are logistical in terms of finding office space, finding accommodation, getting a fair price for the accommodation," he said.

He said while billeted at a local hotel, the only discount they received on their room costs was $7.

"At one hotel, even though I am spending $300,000-$400,000, they lowered the average price of the room by $7 and I was like, really! That's the best you can do!"

Mr Winter said while the Government's 47 per cent tax rebate was a sure incentive to lure film-makers, logistical challenges could be taxing.

"I told them when my crew comes here, they will spend their per diem they get for food, they will spend it in your bar and you are going to make a lot of money," he said.

Mr Winter said Fiji needed to create opportunities for local site scouts and audio visual agents to be able to assist film companies.

Filming for the movie is expected to begin next month and will take close to eight weeks to complete.

Shooting will take place in Suva, Pacific Harbour and Rakiraki.

"The more people I put here the more money you are going to make. They come back and said no that's our final price, so you know what happens?

"What happens is I will do the minimum there and I will find someone else who wants to make a deal and take my business elsewhere. I'm just a businessman, Its just about being practical and spending my money wisely. So I am not here for favours. I understand if hotel rooms are tight and they don't want to give us a break, that's fine, but other hotels have given us a break."