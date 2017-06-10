Lovebirds on honeymoon

/ Front page / News

NEWLYWEDS, Australian supermodel Mirander Kerr and billionaire husband, who is also Snapchat's chief executive officer Evan Spiegel, are honeymooning at the private secluded Laucala Island Resort.

Entertainment website, ENews reported the couple tied the knot last month in front of family and friends at their home in Brentwood, California.

In June last year, the Aussie model, announced she was engaged to the tech mogul after one year of dating.

They are on the island to celebrate their nuptials.

The two met at a dinner for Louis Vuitton in Los Angeles.

This marks the second marriage for Kerr, who was previously married to Orlando Bloom for three years.

They married in 2010 and subsequently in October 2013 had a son named Flynn.

Bloom is starring as Will Turner in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales which is playing in theatres.

Meanwhile, Laucala Island continues to offer a safe haven and privacy to Hollywood A Listers and other celebrities who choose to take a break from the prying eyes of the media and society.

The island has in the past hosted celebrities such as talk show host Oprah Winfrey, Elle McPherson and Ludacris.

Sources inside the hotel say that big Hollywood names continue to visit the island throughout the year for special celebrations or to take a break from their stressful work life.

In 2003, billionaire Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz bought the resort where he still maintains a private residence