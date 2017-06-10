/ Front page / News

THE Labasa Town Council has clarified it did not stop arrangements for rubbish disposal by residents of Nailawa settlement in Labasa.

The residents, out of their own initiative, had agreed to fund costs of rubbish disposal with a weekly collection of household garbage that were dumped at the Namara landfill.

Council's acting CEO, Faiyaz Ali, shrugged off claims they stopped the residents from doing the collections.

Mr Ali stated in an email to this newspaper that the settlement was located well outside the Labasa Town boundary and the council never made any such arrangements with the complainants.

He also stated the settlement falls within the jurisdiction of the Macuata Rural Local Authority and this newspaper should have contacted them.

But the Macuata Rural Local Authority said it was not aware of the situation including the initiative of the residents.

Landowner of the settlement, Peni Taloga, who headed the initiative said a group of council workers approached him.

"They told me and the village headman that they were from the town council and we had to stop collecting our own rubbish," he said.

"Where will we take it to now? Our initiative was based on the importance of saving our environment because the residents have started disposing their own household garbage. The Labasa River has become a popular dumping site but we had to stop that and save our environment."

The residents collected 50 cents from each family to cater for the costs of truck and disposal fees at Namara.

Mr Taloga said the residents agreed to the initiative because they were not within the town boundary and did not qualify for the weekly garbage collections provided by the council.