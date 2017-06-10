Plant closure causes rise in ice demand

/ Front page / News

THE closure of the three private ice plants caused the shortage of ice supply in Labasa last month.

Northern divisional fisheries officer Joji Vakawaletabua yesterday clarified that the shutdown of plants caused a sudden increase in ice demand.

However, the supply of ice has picked up again.

He said the closure of the private ice plants certainly forced them to increase supply to meet demand.

"The situation has left the Fisheries office in a dilemma because we had to increase our supply to meet the sudden rise in demand," he said.

"Compared to the past, the three private companies that closed recently used to assist with supply of ice so fishermen had various options of success.

"But when it all closed, the dependency of ice was solely on the Fisheries Department, so we had to try and meet the demand."

He said other contributing factors that could cause a delay in supply included the intermittent water supply, power shut down or generator break down.

"If the water pressure is low, then the process of making ice will be slow and this will affect time delivery," he said.

"The same is with the generator or power blackout, if it happens, then the process of making ice will all be affected."

Last month, fishermen had raised their concerns about the shortage of ice which forced some to fork out $200 for an hour's trip out of town to buy ice.

The frustrated fishermen also blamed middlemen for the shortage.