Report refuted

/ Front page / News

THE Ministry of Economy has refuted a report by The Fiji Times that it wrote off $12.5million worth of assets in 2015.

The Ministry said the report which appeared on Thursday, June 8, was "a gross over-estimation and a complete mis-representation of the ministry's accounts for that period".

It said only $351,453 was written off.

"In reality, $351,453.34 was written off from the Ministry of Economy's accounts in 2015. The Fiji Times has incorrectly conflated a total of $12.1 million made in adjustments by the Ministry in 2015 with this sum to arrive at the misreported figure," Ministry permanent secretary, Makereta Konrote said in a letter to The Fiji Times yesterday.

This newspaper covered the Public Accounts Committee meeting on Wednesday June 7, where the 2015 OAG's report was tabled and ministry officials were present to make clarifications to committee members.

The front page of the June 6 The Fiji Times edition carried the story of the concerns of the OAG on the write offs by the Ministry.

In the OAG report on the Ministry of Finance and the Election Office, under Section 4.8 Write-Offs, we quote: "Audit noted that assets totalling $12,461,333 were written off in the 2015 accounts as approved by the Minister of Finance.

"The write-off of assets accounts for Ministry of Finance and Election office resulted in a loss to the ministry and to Government as a whole."

This was where we based our report.

And Table 4.12 titled "Write-offs for Ministry of Finance" details the amounts written off totalling $12,461,332.64.

The OAG went on to say, "Poor control and review of general ledger postings has resulted with posting errors and unreconciled variances for which the ministry has sought the write-off for the above stated accounts. The risk of fraud and error exists with these accounts".

The OAG recommended that the ministry should ensure that ledger postings were checked and reconciliation of account balances were performed thoroughly and efficiently to ensure account balances were substantiated.

Ms Konrote said as part of a validation exercise in 2015, the Ministry of Finance had made numerous accounting adjustments that "resulted in a total of $12.109m worth of adjustments".

This is where she had claimed that "in reality $351,453.34 was written off" from the ministry's account in 2015 and that The Fiji Times had incorrectly conflated a total of $12.1m being the amount of adjustments made.

Our report was based on the Report of the Auditor-General of the Republic of Fiji, Volume 2, on the Ministry of Finance for 2015.

The OAG's report for the year 2015 is now a public document and our report was based entirely on this. There was no attempt by this newspaper to deliberately misreport on these figures.